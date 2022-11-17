Up almost $4, Greater Victoria’s living wage skyrockets to $24.29

Annual household expenses for a family of 4 rose by $10,229

Greater Victoria’s living wage rose by almost $4 from 2021, with annual household expenses up $10,229.

The 2022 living wage report, prepared by the Community Social Planning Council, looks at the hourly wage two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses once government taxes, credits, deductions and subsidies have been calculated.

Greater Victoria reports the second-highest living wage in B.C., behind Golden and surpassing Metro Vancouver for the first time. The report cited increases in housing and food costs for the 20 per cent leap to $24.29, up from $20.46 in 2021.

More to come.

