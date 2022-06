25-year-old was the subject of multiple missing person alerts

Victoria police said Thursday (June 9) that missing 25-year-old Abigayle Singh had been located. (Black Press Media file photo)

Abigayle Singh has been found safe.

The 25-year-old was the subject of multiple missing person alerts. When the most recent alert was sent out in late May, Singh had been missing for over a month and a half.

