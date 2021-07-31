UPDATE: Chatterton Way in Saanich reopened after suspicious package caused closure

The 4500-block of Chatterton Way reopened at 2 a.m. on July 31 when deemed safe

Saanich police shut down the 4500 block of Chatterton Way due to a suspicious package. (Photo: Saanich police)

The 4500-block of Chatterton Way was closed to traffic in both directions on July 30 as police investigated a suspicious package that turned out to be non-explosive.

The route was reopened around 2 a.m. on July 31 after police shut it down around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police contained the scene and requested the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT).

The suspicious package was examined and GVERT determined it was non-explosive, however, the file remains under investigation by the Saanich Police Department.

Police said that they’re thankful for the patience of residents who were affected by the lengthy road closure.

