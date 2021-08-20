B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Photo submitted)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Photo submitted)

UPDATE: Terrain makes firefighting challenging at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

“The steep terrain is making it challenging for emergency crews to access the area and move equipment,” noted the Cowichan Valley Regional District in a press release Friday at noon.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, the CVRD declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

B.C. Wildfire Service is fighting the fire with four initial attack crews, five helicopters, seven pieces of heavy equipment and 14 contracted crews as well as air tankers.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
Island Health downsizing COVID-19 immunization clinics
Next story
2021 B.C.’s 3rd worst fire season on record for total area burned

Just Posted

Phillips Brewery is postponing its Backyard Double Header event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it announced Aug. 20. (Photo courtesy of Phillips Beer/Twitter)
Phillips Brewery cancels concert double header as COVID cases rise

Victoria police Sgt. Jeremy Preston posed for a photo with a lost bird in downtown Victoria Aug. 19 to help find its owner. (Courtesy VicPD)
Tourists, Victoria police return lost bird to owner

Elizabeth Heywood scored $50,000 on a scratch and win ticket. (Courtesy B.C. Lottery Corporation)
Victoria resident scratches $50K win during coffee shop stop

Giant puppet act Kit Kat featuring Shelley Fox, left, and Bill Fosdick from the 2020 Out There Art Festival. The Alter Arts Society’s 2021 Out There Art Festival will feature over 100 displays and a wide range of interactive performance arts. (Courtesy of the Alter Arts Society)
Interactive art takes centre stage at Quadra Village festival in Victoria