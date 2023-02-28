The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

Explosive that closed major Kelowna highway was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: RCMP

The IED was neutralized at 7p.m. on Feb. 27

RCMP say the explosive device that was discovered beside Kelowna’s major highway earlier this week was considered to be sophisticated.

Police held a brief news conference on Feb. 28 to go over details surrounding the discovery of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and its neutralization. The device was found at approximately 1p.m. on Feb. 27 by a pedestrian who was walking by a strip mall beside Harvey Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

The IED was “made safe” by B.C.’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

Insp. Beth McAndie said that the device had the capacity to detonate.

Officers were tight-lipped about specifics of the IED but did say that it was sophisticated and may have been outdoors for awhile.

McAndie said that the RCMP are not concerned for the safety of the community and said that the incident was not targeted but that they are taking the situation “very seriously.”

The investigation is ongoing into the origins and specifics of the IED.

The EDU operates out of the Lower Mainland and began their journey to Kelowna after being contacted by the RCMP.

At approximately 6 p.m. the team had set up around the object.

The EDU used a robot and neutralized the explosive by approximately 7 p.m.

The EDU team packaged up the neutralized explosive to bring back to their headquarters for analysis and disposal.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaPipe bombRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke teen killed in crash ‘was loved by everyone she met’

Just Posted

An aerial shot of BC Ferries’ Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lands End Cafe at Swartz Bay ferry terminal seeing major renovations

The Very Good Butchers, a vegan butcher shop, has closed down its downtown Victoria location. (Courtesy of the Very Good Butchers)
‘So sad’: Customers mourn sudden closure of Victoria vegan butcher shop

Drew Dell started an online fundraiser for the family of a Sooke teen Nevaeh Wittneben died in a Feb. 26 car crash in Cobble Hill. (GoFundMe)
Sooke teen killed in crash ‘was loved by everyone she met’

Royal Oak Drive looking east at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. (DriveBC traffic camera)
Transit resumes some routes, some schools closed as snow settles on Greater Victoria