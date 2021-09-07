Police and passersby are shown near the Petro-Canada station in Qualicum Beach after a camper van struck a pedestrian, who was taken to hospital in Victoria, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mara Wilson/Facebook photo)

Police and passersby are shown near the Petro-Canada station in Qualicum Beach after a camper van struck a pedestrian, who was taken to hospital in Victoria, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mara Wilson/Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by camper van in Qualicum Beach has died

RCMP investigation continues into Aug. 28 incident

A pedestrian struck by a camper van Aug. 28 in Qualicum Beach has died.

“I can confirm that the pedestrian passed away on Aug. 31,” Sgt. Stephen Rose of the Oceanside RCMP told the PQB News. “The investigation is ongoing and it is too early to say what charges, if any, are appropriate.”

The collision occurred on First Ave West, just west of the intersection with Primrose Street.

Cpl. Travis Strong of the Oceanside RCMP said at the time: “I can confirm a camper van struck a male pedestrian who was standing next to his own car. The pedestrian was not dragged and was found in front of his vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Victoria General Hospital where he is in stable, but serious, condition.”

Strong said bystanders convinced the driver to stop two blocks away (in the area near a Petro-Canada station) and they stayed with the driver until police arrived. A roadside screening device was administered, the driver blew a ‘zero’, meaning no alcohol was detected.

“We received information from several witnesses and the investigation is currently ongoing,” said Strong.

— NEWS Staff

