UPDATE: Person who was stabbed in Nanaimo yesterday is the one facing charges

Nanaimo RCMP on scene at a stabbing incident in the area of Bruce Avenue and Fifth Street on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP’s investigation of yesterday’s stabbing in Harewood has determined that the man who was injured was allegedly the aggressor in the incident.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Fifth Street and Bruce Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 24, at about 4:15 a.m., and found a 32-year-old man had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and “had staggered into the nearby 7-11 requesting medical assistance,” according to a press release.

The injured man was treated at the scene by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics and then transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and released.

RCMP say they were able to review surveillance footage and “it became evident” that the person who was injured was the one who had initiated the altercation. Officers went to his home and arrested him there on charges of assault with a weapon.

“Based on the evidence obtained to date, investigators believe the accused, who has mental health issues, initiated an unprovoked attack on a marginalized person of no fixed address,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

The person who was allegedly attacked in the incident has been identified and was uninjured.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-41242.

READ ALSO: Police in Nanaimo tape off sections of plaza mall in Harewood after stabbing

READ ALSO: Statistics show violent crime severity up 44 per cent in Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newscrime