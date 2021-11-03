UPDATE: Search of China Beach area suspended for missing Montreal man

Saanich police repeat call to public for information that may help locate Jean-Michel Cabanes

Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70, was last seen in a motorhome rented in Saanich on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The search for a missing Montreal man whose motorhome was found at China Beach on Friday (Oct. 29) has been suspended.

According to Saanich police, a search effort that involved volunteers from various south Island search and rescue agencies did not locate Jean-Michel Cabanes, 70.

The department is reaching out to the public and wants to hear from anyone who accessed the China Beach or Mystic Beach trails or parking lots between Oct. 20 and 29.

Police said Cabanes planned to spend a few days camping on the Island, however, specific locations are not known. He did not return the motorhome as arranged on Oct. 26 and never boarded his scheduled flight home to Montreal on Oct. 28.

Cabanes is described as a Caucasian man, 6’2” and 240 pounds with grey hair. He speaks fluent English with a French accent.

His family is concerned for his well-being and say it is out of character for him not to be in regular contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

RELATED STORY: Montreal man last seen in Saanich remains missing after rented motorhome found

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing person