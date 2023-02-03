UPDATE: Teenager arrested in connection to Colwood stabbing

One man taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries

Police investigate an incident at a Colwood home on Feb. 2. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A teenager has been arrested for aggravated assault after a stabbing in Colwood Thursday evening.

First responders were called to a home in the 500-block of Windthrop Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.

West Shore RCMP arrived on scene to find a 47-year-old male victim suffering from a single stab wound, according to a statement from police. A suspect, identified as a 19-year-old man, was also at the scene and was arrested for aggravated assault without incident.

An investigation conducted by West Shore RCMP’s serious crimes unit is ongoing.

“The victim was transported to hospital and is receiving care for serious non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect remains in custody and police do not believe the public is at risk. No other victims were identified in this crime,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP’s media relations officer, in the statement.

