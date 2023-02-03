Police investigate an incident at a Colwood home on Feb. 2. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Police investigate an incident at a Colwood home on Feb. 2. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

UPDATE: Teenager arrested in connection to Colwood stabbing

One man taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries

A teenager has been arrested for aggravated assault after a stabbing in Colwood Thursday evening.

First responders were called to a home in the 500-block of Windthrop Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 2.

West Shore RCMP arrived on scene to find a 47-year-old male victim suffering from a single stab wound, according to a statement from police. A suspect, identified as a 19-year-old man, was also at the scene and was arrested for aggravated assault without incident.

An investigation conducted by West Shore RCMP’s serious crimes unit is ongoing.

“The victim was transported to hospital and is receiving care for serious non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect remains in custody and police do not believe the public is at risk. No other victims were identified in this crime,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP’s media relations officer, in the statement.

ALSO READ: Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Victoria real estate hit by ‘multiple offer madness’ even as home sales fall off a cliff, say buyers

Just Posted

Police investigate an incident at a Colwood home on Feb. 2. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
UPDATE: Teenager arrested in connection to Colwood stabbing

Victoria tenant Glenn MacDonald with the pipe that burst and caused his home to flood. (Ella Matte photo for Black Press Media)
‘Frustrating’: Victoria renters hit by floods after pipes burst blame landlords

A rendering of Starlight Developments’ proposal for a 1,600-unit rental project on Yates Street from Quadra to Cook streets. (Courtesy of Starlight Developments)
Developer envisions Harris Green reinvigoration as Victoria readies debate on 1,600 rentals

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Victoria real estate hit by ‘multiple offer madness’ even as home sales fall off a cliff, say buyers

Pop-up banner image