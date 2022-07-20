A car is shown flipped over by Uptown at Saanich Road and Oak Street on the morning of July 20, 2022. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Uptown crash flips car, shuts Saanich intersection

Police unsure when Saanich Road, Oak Street intersection will reopen

A car flipped over in a crash Wednesday morning that shut down the intersection at Saanich Road and Oak Street, Saanich Police Department reported around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene prior to 9 a.m. July 20, indicating the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. or earlier.

Police said on Twitter they have not determined a reopening time and told Black Press Media at the scene they are still trying to determine what happened.

More to come.

 

