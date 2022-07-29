Hours have been reduced at the Urgent Care Centre in Chemainus. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Hours have been reduced at the Urgent Care Centre in Chemainus. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Urgent Care hours reduced at another Island Health facility in August

Six days targeted for temporary closures

Limited physician availability means Island Health has made temporary changes to operating hours at the Chemainus Health Care Centre’s Urgent Care Centre.

Island Health advises community residents and visitors to the area there will be changes to the operating hours throughout the month of August.

The Urgent Care Centre will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 10, Monday, Aug. 15, Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.

The centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2, 6, 9, 12, 16, 18, 22, 24, 26 and 30.

A rare switch to afternoon and evening hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. will occur on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Regular hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. will be in effect the remainder of the month on Aug. 4, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14, 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31.

During the hours when urgent care is not open, people are advised to go to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre that’s 15 kilometres away or Cowichan District Hospital that’s 20 km away. Island Health will allocate additional resources to Ladysmith and Cowichan to support staff and patients during those times.

Island Health says it is continuing work to secure additional physician coverage for August, which may result in adjustments to CHCC urgent care hours of operation. Residents and visitors can call ahead to the CHCC for up-to-date information at 250-737-2040 Ext. 42227 or check for updates on the Island Health website.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to the nearest emergency department.

Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and apologizes for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption.

Laboratory and medical imaging services at the CHCC will continue as usual.

Healthcare

Previous story
PODCAST: 3 dead, 2 wounded – a look at the 5 hours that shook the Langley community
Next story
Bayview Place developers pitch almost 2,000 units for Vic West site

Just Posted

Women of colour are disproporionally affected by rising grocery prices (Contributed by Hailey Ross)
Victoria organization gets $50K grant to increase food security for Indigenous, BIPOC women

Organizers Zaheera Jinnah (left) and Asiyah Robinson (right) in front of a display near the entrance to Saanich Municipal Hall. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Islamic art exhibition opens at Saanich Municipal Hall

Ground-scaled multi-family homes are in high demand and needed in Victoria, but the city isn’t approving enough of them to be built, according to a recent report. (Courtesy of City of Victoria)
Victoria housing review finds stark shortage in family spaces being approved

A rendering of the Bayview Place proposal in Vic West. (Courtesy of Focus Equities)
Bayview Place developers pitch almost 2,000 units for Vic West site