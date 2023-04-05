UVic adds Lekwungen names to two new buildings

One is called Cheko’nien House. Construction on the other, called Sngequ House, will be done in Sept.

Robina Thomas, University of Victoria vice-president, Indigenous, outside the newly named Cheko’nien House, named after the territory that is now called Oak Bay. (Courtesy University of Victoria)

Two new student buildings are being given Lekwungen names to commemorate local Indigenous peoples on the University of Victoria’s campus.

A ceremony was held Wednesday (April 5) to thank the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations for permission to use the names.

“Today, we want to raise our hands and acknowledge everyone who has helped to carry out this good work,” said vice-president, Indigenous for UVic Qwul’sih’yah’maht Robina Thomas, in a statement. “The building names will be a constant reminder of the history of these lands and will hopefully inspire critical reflections and educational opportunities for the campus community. The work we’ve undertaken together represents a milestone in acknowledging the true history of where we are located – on Lekwungen territory – and a way forward in continuing to build respectful relationships with local nations.”

The first student housing and dining building is called Cheko’nien House, the name for the territory that is now called Oak Bay. Construction started in 2019 and was completed in 2022.

The second is called Sngequ House, after a village in what is now known as Cadboro Bay. It was used for camas harvesting, trading and cultural and spiritual practices. It means “snow patches.” Construction on the second building is set to be completed in September 2023.

Consultations were held with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation students, community members and the Nations’ Chief and Council. Elder Seniemten, Elmer George, one of the last fluent Lekwungen speakers, suggested the names, according to a statement from UVic. Seniemten’s grandfather was from the areas the buildings are named after.

“The guidance of local Elders has been essential to this work, and I am forever grateful for the endless knowledge and heart that they bring to support UVic students and staff. I acknowledge that there is a long way to go but that these steps are important. I feel grateful to see these changes during my time at UVic, and that local Elders get to witness these changes in their lifetimes,” Chesa Abma-Slade, an UVic law student and Xwsepsum (Esquimalt Nation) member, said in a statement.

UVic chancellor Marion Buller said in a statement it’s important the naming acts as a precedent for future reconciliation efforts.

