UVic Vikes take to second run for brain cancer research in honour of diagnosed alum

Vikes soccer alums Trinity Kettyls (left) and Mackenzie Riggs (right) run in 2020’s Vikes Kick Cancer event in honour of the latter of whom, who was diagnosed with brain cancer the same year. (University of Victoria Varsity Athletics)

The UVic Vikes will be hosting a second fundraiser for brain cancer research on Sunday, Oct. 24, recognizing Brain Cancer Awareness Day and following the success of last year’s Vikes Kick Cancer event.

Like last year, the university’s varsity athletic teams and participating members of the community will run a collective 270 km from their campus, 10 kilometres for each of the 27 Canadians diagnosed with a brain tumour daily. Details to donate or participate in person are available at braintumour.ca/events/vikes-kick-cancer, while those who wish to participate virtually from anywhere around the world can follow the @VikesKickCancer Instagram page for details.

The varsity team’s 2021 goal is $5,000 for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada, with $2,600 raised as of earlier this week. Their ultimate goal towards brain cancer research fundraising, however, is $19,000. That figure would bring their fundraising total to $100,000 after the first Vikes Kick Cancer event brought in $75,000 over their $5,000 goal.

A tent will also sell raffle tickets contributing to the fundraising effort during the Vikes women’s and men’s soccer games at Centennial Stadium Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 22

The inaugural event was organized following the surprising brain cancer diagnoses of Vike’s soccer alumnus Mackenzie Rigg in 2020, said UVic communications officer Kelly O’Grady in a press release. “While Rigg made a career of battling opponents on the pitch, cancer is not an opponent that can be taken out by sheer will, determination or persistence,” O’Grady said. “Rigg continues to live with cancer, continues to face many challenges, and much like the other 27 Canadians diagnosed with brain tumours each day, support is needed year-round.”

“Although this may feel like old news, Mackenzie is still battling brain cancer. This is something that him and his family have to deal with every single day,” said Trinity Kettyls, Vike’s soccer alumnus and Rigg’s girlfriend. “The support meant so much to them last year and we want to bring attention back on them and remind everyone that he needs our continued support. Whether you know Mackenzie or not, he really appreciated every person who took time out of their day to reach out and send him personal messages — it was a real bright spot.”

