Vaccine first doses now available for walk-ins on Vancouver Island

Island residents aged 18 and over can now snag their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine without booking an appointment, Island Health announced Friday.
With the vaccine supply increasing, the health authority says it can provide a limited number of walk-in appointments each day at mass immunization clinics. The number of available pre-booked appointments will also be increasing.
Island Health warned that the availability of walk-in appointments will depend on the daily vaccine supply at each clinic, and if people want to guarantee their first dose they should still book ahead.
And, Island Health emphasized, the walk-ins are only for first doses. Those waiting for a second still must book an appointment after they’ve been notified they can.
Youth age 12 to 17 can also receive their first doses now but must book them or accompany a sibling or adult to their scheduled appointment.
A full list of immunization clinics can be found at covid19.islandclinics.ca. Appointments can be booked at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.
