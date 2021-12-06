According to Statistics Canada, municipalities in Greater Victoria issued building permits totaling $163.5 million in October 2021, an increase of 43.6 per cent compared to September 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

According to Statistics Canada, municipalities in Greater Victoria issued building permits totaling $163.5 million in October 2021, an increase of 43.6 per cent compared to September 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Value of building permits skyrocket across Greater Victoria

Value of building permits rose to $163.5 million in October 2021, up 63.9 per cent from October 2020

New figures show that Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) remains a hotbed for construction when measured by the value of new building permits.

According to Statistics Canada, municipalities in Greater Victoria issued building permits totaling $163.5 million in October 2021, an increase of 43.6 per cent compared to September 2021. Compared to October 2020, the value of building permits rose by 63.9 per cent from $99.8 million.

A broader look shows that Greater Victoria ranks among the areas with the highest increase in building permits between October 2020 and October 2021. Other CMAs with busy construction sectors include Quebec’s Trois-Rivieres (88.4 per cent), Winnipeg (65.2 per cent) and closer to home, Kelowna (91.5 per cent). Abbotsford–Mission led the country with values having risen 127.1 per cent in October 2021 ($43.6 million) compared to October 2020 ($99 million).

