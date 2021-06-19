Artist Harrison Martin from Sidney, whose heritage is from the Nisga’a and Tsimshian nations, was among the emerging artists awarded funding through the YVR Art Foundation for Indigenous artists. (Courtesy YVR Art Foundation)

Artist Harrison Martin from Sidney, whose heritage is from the Nisga’a and Tsimshian nations, was among the emerging artists awarded funding through the YVR Art Foundation for Indigenous artists. (Courtesy YVR Art Foundation)

Vancouver Island Indigenous artists earn YVR Art Foundation scholarships

Emerging, mid-career artists receive funding from Vancouver airport-founded organization

The YVR Art Foundation Scholarship program has announced its 2021 recipients.

The foundation annually awards $5,000 to emerging and mid-career visual artists who are Indigenous and residents of BC or Yukon.

This year, eight artists age 17 to 29 received an emerging artist scholarship, and two artists age 30 and over received a mid-career artist scholarship. The awards are provided to fund a mentor or master artist, art school or community project for each recipient.

Harrison Martin from Sidney, who is of the Nisga’a and Tsimshian nations and will work in wood carving, is one of three Vancouver Island winners. Nanaimo had two winners: Eliot White-Hill (Kwulasultun), a member of the Snuneymuxw Nation (Coast Salish), plans to attend Emily Carr University of Art + Design; Shaina Richelle Stephens, who is Nisga’a from Laxgalts’ap, will attend Vancouver Island University. All three received emerging artists awards.

Other 2021 scholarship winners are:

Emerging artists

• Reggie Harrold (Vancouver), Slavey and Shuswap, attending the University of British Columbia.

• Sydney Pickering (Vancouver), Lil’wat Nation, will work in hide tanning and textile.

• Naomi Watkins (Vancouver), Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, attending Emily Carr University of Art + Design.

• Rebecca Baker-Grenier (White Rock), Kwakiutł and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh, will work in textile and fashion.

• Angelo Kalum Cavagnaro (Terrace), Nisga’a, will work in steam bending.

Mid-career artists

Shawn Patrick Aster (Terrace), Ts’msyen, member of the Ganhaada Clan of the Dzewelaks/La’oy, will work in carving.

Tina Robinson (Prince Rupert), Ts’msyen from Lax Kw’alaams, will work in weaving.

ALSO READ: Arrests continue to mount at Fairy Creek as protesters complain about RCMP tactics

The foundation is a charitable not-for-profit founded by the Vancouver International Airport in 1993. It supports First Nations artists from B.C. and Yukon through scholarships, grants, awards and exhibitions. In total, it has contributed over $600,000 and 160 scholarships, grants and awards.

To learn more about each artist and see samples of their work, go to yvrafgallery.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtIndigenous peoplesScholarships

Previous story
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

Just Posted

Steve Mann and Tim Hackett consider Marigold Lands their finest development. (Rendering courtesy Marigold Lands)
Marigold residences grow more townhouses and condos in Central Saanich

50 condos, 14 townhouses up next for project adjacent to Pat Bay Highway

Norman Mogensen sets up strings for his beans in his plot in the Oak Bay community gardens. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay gardener spends decades cultivating, improving daddy’s beans

85-year-old vegan part of the community gardens scene

The Pool at the Esquimalt Rec Centre. (Courtesy of theTownship of Esquimalt/ Facebook)
Esquimalt Rec Centre restarting everyone welcome swim times later this month

The 90-minute sessions will be on select evenings and weekends

Theatre SKAM is offering mobile, pop-up performances to Greater Victoria residents once again this summer. They’ll feature emerging artists Yasmin D’Oshun, Courtney Crawford, Kaelan Bain and Kendra Bidwell (left to right). (Courtesy of Theatre SKAM)
Theatre performances can be ordered to Greater Victoria front yards this summer

Theatre SKAM offering mobile, pop-up performances once again

Diana Durrand and Arlene Nesbitt celebrate the new artist space in 2014. Gage Gallery moves this summer from Oak Bay to Bastion Square in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Gage Gallery moving to Bastion Square

Vivid Connections, a showcase by Laura Feeleus and Elizabeth Carefoot, opens new venue June 29

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed teen facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
B.C. drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250 hectares of wildfire

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A aerial view shows the debris going into Quesnel Lake caused by a tailings pond breach near the town of Likely, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Updated tailings code after Mount Polley an improvement: B.C. mines auditor

British Columbia’s chief auditor of mines has found changes to the province’s requirements for tailings storage facilities

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)
Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

The arrest was captured on video by bystanders, many of whom heckled the officers as they struggled with the handcuffed man

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)
Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to women’s eight Olympic rowing team

Part of Canada’s largest team since Atlanta

Patrick O’Brien, a 75-year-old fisherman, went missing near Port Angeles Thursday evening. (Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
Search for lost fisherman near Victoria suspended, U.S. Coast Guard says

The 75-year-old man was reported missing Thursday evening

Most Read