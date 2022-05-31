Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Bennett arrested during traffic stop

Jesse Bennett was arrested on May 24 during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake. (File photo)

Jesse Bennett was arrested on May 24 during a traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake. (File photo)

Jesse Bennett, the man wanted in connection to the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter Violet in January, was arrested on May 24 in Shawnigan Lake.

A press release from the RCMP said Bennett, who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant for abduction in contravention of a custody order, was arrested without incident at around 8 p.m on Tuesday, May 24 during a routine traffic stop in Shawnigan Lake.

“As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be shared,” the release said.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.”

Violet Bennett disappeared with her father after Jesse was directed by the Victoria Family Law Court in January to give Violet into her mother’s custody.

But Roget Jade Hall did not see her daughter again until April 20, when someone known to Violet dropped her off at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

crime

Previous story
UVic researchers with 1st-in-Canada energy modelling centre eyes methods to decarbonization
Next story
PHOTOS: Driver recovering in hospital after vehicle plunges into Harrison Lake

Just Posted

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Madeleine McPherson, a UVic civil engineer, was instrumental in the creation of Canada’s new Energy Modelling Hub . (Courtesy of UVic photo services)
UVic researchers with 1st-in-Canada energy modelling centre eyes methods to decarbonization

Players from the Westshore Warriors and the Victoria Spartans (black) play a football match on Goudy Field on May 29, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Only 2 lit turf fields leave minor football struggling for field space in the West Shore

Crash hampers traffic on Admirals Road on Tuesday (May 31). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
UPDATE: Admirals Road reopens after commercial vehicle, truck crash