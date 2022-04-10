A Port Alberni RCMP member talks to a paramedics working on a young cyclist hit on 14th Avenue on Friday, April 8, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Vancouver Island youth suffers head injuries in bicycle versus car collision

RCMP renews calls for motorcycle, bicycle riders to wear helmets after Port Alberni incident

A young boy from Port Alberni suffered head injuries when his bicycle collided with a car around 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

The accident happened on 14th Avenue near the intersection with China Creek Road, and closed 14th Avenue between China Creek and Argyle Street for a short time while paramedics assessed the boy and Port Alberni RCMP interviewed the car’s driver.

Officers arrived on scene and found the boy suffering from injuries to his face and head, RCMP Const. Richard Johns said. The boy was not wearing a helmet. An earlier report of the accident released by the RCMP erroneously reported the boy was riding a motorcycle, and has since been corrected.

The boy apparently rode his bicycle out of the alleyway without stopping and was struck by a passing vehicle. Family members were on scene in minutes.

“This collision could have had a tragic outcome,” Johns said. “As always, we cannot stress the importance (enough) of wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle or motorcycle.”

The RCMP have not charged anyone in the incident, he added.

An air ambulance was initially called and landed in the parking lot at Gyro Park on Seventh Avenue behind the Alberni Valley Curling Club, but the patient ended up being transported by ground ambulance to West Coast General Hospital, said Port Alberni Fire Dept. Chief Mike Owens. The parking lot at Gyro was blocked off for a short period of time while the flight crew waited for instructions.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
The helipad at WCGH is still blocked from use due to construction on the emergency department.

