Vancouver police officers who handcuffed Heiltsuk man, granddaughter not at apology ceremony

The Nation and Maxwell Johnson voiced deep disappointment by the officers’ individual decisions not to attend

What was intended to be an apology ceremony with a Heiltsuk Nation grandfather, granddaughter and the Vancouver police officers who arrested them at a Bank of Montreal branch in 2019 has been cancelled due to the constables’ lack of attendance.

Constables Canon Wong and Mitchel Tong failed to show up in Bella Bella Monday (Oct. 24) and have provided no explanation for their decisions, the Nation said.

Maxwell Johnson was trying to open a bank account for his then-12-year-old granddaughter, Tori-Anne, in 2019 when bank employees called 911 on them on the suspicion that they had presented fraudulent Indigenous status cards. Wong and Tong attended and wrongfully handcuffed Johnson and Tori-Anne using “unnecessary force,” according to a March discipline decision against the constables.

The two were suspended and ordered to undertake de-escalation and cultural sensitivity, but the moment Johnson said he was waiting for was oral, in-person apologies he and his Nation had expected Monday.

“I take it very personally.”

In his culture, Johnson said, apologies must be done in person. The absence of the constables means the ceremony cannot go ahead as planned. Instead, the Nation will host an uplifting ceremony for Johnson and his family.

“It’s like they’re stepping on our culture. They’re not taking into account our way of life,” Johnson said Monday afternoon. “I take it very personally.”

Heiltsuk elected Chief Marilyn Slett said they view Wong and Tong’s non-attendance as a symptom of the larger systemic failure to acknowledge and take responsibility for systemic racism in the Vancouver Police Department.

NEW from Bella Bella — Constables Wong & Tong are officially not attending. The apology ceremony will now be an uplifting ceremony for Maxwell Johnson and Tori-Anne. #bcpoli @BlackPressMedia — Jane Skrypnek (@janeskrypnek) October 24, 2022

“This was meant to mark the beginning of a new relationship between Heiltsuk Nation, (Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs), and the Vancouver Police Board working together to address systemic racism in policing,” elected Chief Marilyn Slett said.

“The constables’ lack of willingness to walk alongside us and respect our traditions is a continuation of the discrimination that police have shown toward Indigenous people in the past.”

Police board hopes assumptions aren’t made

VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer, along with a delegation of department and police board members, will be in attendance Monday evening. The police board settled a human rights complaint with Johnson in September and has agreed to address issues of racism in the force. In the past, however, Palmer has said multiple times that he doesn’t believe systemic racism exists in Canadian policing.

In a statement Monday, the police board said they “hope assumptions are not made regarding the constables’ decision not to be at the ceremony. The board will not let this detract from the bigger picture, or our willingness to collaborate and implement change.”

In response, Slett said the statement doesn’t hold much weight to her.

“When you don’t take that responsibility and accountability to show up, you know, words can be quite empty.”

Heiltsuk chief questions police expansion

She also pointed to Mayor-elect Ken Sim’s campaign promise to add 100 more police officers to the force, noting that the lack of attendance to a traditional apology – which was intended to satisfy Wong and Tong’s disciplinary penalties – puts expanding the department into question.

“Why expand an institution that cannot or will not advance justice and reconciliation, or take responsibility for its actions?” Slett said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police Board and Sims for comment.

