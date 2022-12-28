It is not clear what caused this vehicle fire at near the northbound McTavish Road exit on Highway 17 Wednesday evening. Black Press Media has reached out

Vehicle fire in North Saanich near Sidney on Highway 17 temporarily closes McTavish Road exit

North Saanich Fire Department responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m.

Motorists heading north along Highway 17 through North Saanich toward Sidney witnessed a car fire Wednesday evening.

Members of the North Saanich Fire Department announced on social media just before 6:30 p.m. that they were responding to the McTavish Interchange. Photos posted on social media show what appears to be a black SUV standing on the shoulder just before the northbound exit onto McTavish Road. It is unclear what caused the incident, or whether it caused any injuries to individuals in the vehicles or responding firefighters.

RELATED: House near Brentwood Bay ferry still ‘standing’ despite extensive damage: fire chief

North Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association said on social media that the incident caused the temporary closure of the exit with traffic said to be single lane until the scene has cleared. Peninsula Towing was said to on scene at around 7:15 p.m.

Black Press Media has reached out to the North Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association for additional information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Emergency calls

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. doubling staffing of unit that resolves landlord-tenant disputes

Just Posted

Crews with North Saanich Fire Department responded to a car fire near the northbound McTavish Road exit on Highway 17 Wednesday evening. (North Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Vehicle fire in North Saanich near Sidney on Highway 17 temporarily closes McTavish Road exit

This house in the 7200-block of Norman Lane in Central Saanich near the Brentwood Bay ferry terminal suffered extensive damage Wednesday morning. (Kenn Mount/Central Saanich Fire Department)
House near Brentwood Bay ferry still ‘standing’ despite extensive damage: fire chief

Residential curbside waste collection was cancelled in Victoria on Dec. 20 and 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Seriously?!’ Victoria residents furious about waste collection cancellations

Oak Bay birders counted 90 species – a new record high in the more than 50-year history of the count – on Dec. 17 including a townsend’s solitaire (Photo by Geoffrey Newell)
Oak Bay birders break 50-year-old record in species count