UPDATE: Vehicle incident slows traffic along Wilkinson Road in Saanich

No serious injuries reported after two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle incident on Wilkinson Road near Greenlea Drive is slowing traffic on Wilkinson in both directions.

Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich police department said the incident is not serious and no one was injured.

Tow trucks arrived on scene at approximately 10:30 a.m., and police expect the scene to be cleaned up within the next hour or two.

Traffic is slowed or stopped on Wilkinson just past Mann Avenue heading toward West Saanich Road, while a similar situation exists for traffic coming from West Saanich along Wilkinson toward Greenlea.

Drivers are asked to use caution while emergency vehicles are on scene.

 

