Vehicle-related thefts keep Oak Bay police busy in past week

Also making the police blotter was an intoxicated man on Oak Bay Avenue

Oak Bay Police Department responded to several reports of vehicle thefts and damage throughout the week of June 21 to 28.

On Monday, June 21, thefts were reported from the 2100-block of Armstrong Avenue and the 2100-block of Guernsey Street. On Armstrong, a Honda EM 2500cc power generator valued at $3,000 was stolen from a truck. On Guernsey Street, a purse and wallet were stolen from an unlocked 2012 Mazda 2; the credit card within was later used at a downtown convenience store. Investigations are ongoing to identify subjects in both cases.

Vehicle-related incidents continued last Thursday and Sunday.

On June 24, police received a report of a stolen boat trailer licence plate in the 2000-block of Bryon Street. The plate, UGA53H, was added to the police stolen plate database.

On June 27, a hit-and-run of an unoccupied 2017 Honda Fit was reported in the 1900-block of Granite Street. The east-facing vehicle sustained damage to its driver’s side, where the side mirror was hanging from its wires and a white paint transfer was visible from the other vehicle. Those with information regarding the latter incident are asked to contact Oak Bay PD at 250-592-2424.

Also that day, police responded to reports of an intoxicated male in the 2100-block of Oak Bay Avenue. The 48-year-old man in question was seen swaying side to side above several beer cans and vodka, according to investigators. The man in question was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Saanich police cells.

