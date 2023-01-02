Vehicle sent down embankment in Central Saanich in Monday morning collision

Two women suffered non-critical injuries in incident that happened Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Crews from two departments include Central Saanich responded to the aftermath of a collision on Highway 17 that sent this vehicle down an embankment near the future Keating Flyover. (Ryan Vantreight/Submitted)

Two individuals suffered injuries after their vehicle went down an embankment on Highway 17 in Central Saanich Monday morning.

Central Saanich Fire Department Deputy Stacey Lee said the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. near Danica Place Road on the eastern side of Highway 17 near the future location of the Keating Flyover. Lee said the vehicle travelled an estimated 5o to 60 feet or some 15 to 20 metres down an embankment before coming to a rest with the front of the vehicle pointing upward. “It was almost at the end of Danica Place Road,” he said.

Two female passengers were in the small, hatchback-type vehicle, he added. “I would say that the passenger was able to walk out on her own,” he said. “She had a little bit of assistance. We did have to carry the driver out. She was more banged. As far as the extent of the injuries, I don’t really know at this point, nothing critical. As far as I know, I believe they were both transported to (hospital). I know for sure the driver was transported.”

Overall, the vehicle suffered significant impact, Lee added. “It was pretty banged up,” he said. “Considering where they ended up, they are probably very fortunate. They were down (the embankment) a ways.”

It is not clear what caused the women’s vehicle to go down the embankment, but another vehicle was said to be involved in the incident, which caused the temporary closure of northbound lanes.

“It was a full-lane closure for just a really short amount of time, but then there was single-lane traffic,” said Lee.

Two engines from Central Saanich Fire Department with 10 crews, one vehicle from Saanich Fire Department with four crew, Central Saanich Police Service and B.C. Ambulance Service responded.

“It was a good response,” he said. “Thanks to Saanich for showing up.”

Black Press has reached to Central Saanich Police for additional details.

