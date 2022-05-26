Crew and equipment remove flood debris from the Vedder Canal. (Chris Gadsden/Chilliwack Progress)

Crew and equipment remove flood debris from the Vedder Canal. (Chris Gadsden/Chilliwack Progress)

Vehicles, bridges, buildings removed from flood-struck B.C. rivers

Cleanup from November torrent guided by GPS, drones

The B.C. environment ministry has identified more than 300 debris sites in southern B.C. since the torrential rain in November 2021, clearing most of them of vehicles, bridges, buildings and other materials washed away by flooding.

Five months of work has cleared three quarters of the sites, identified by crowd-sourced photos as well as drones and GPS imaging, the ministry reported Thursday. A second phase of cleanup will resume after the spring runoff, focused on the Tulameen, Similkameen, Nicola, Thompson, Coldwater, Coquihalla, Fraser and Chilliwack Rivers.

Phase one cleanup, using helicopters and boats in some remote areas, has removed 72 vehicles, four bridges and 11 building structures, for a total of nearly 2,000 cubic metres of human-made and natural debris from rivers and banks. The flooding devastated Princeton, Merritt and the Sumas Prairie in the Fraser Valley, with extensive damage to Highway 1, Highway 7, the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 8 along the Nicola River south of Merritt.

“The majority of debris sites identified have now been cleared through this first debris recovery phase,” Environment Minister George Heyman said May 26. “This collaborative effort will continue as we prepare for spring freshet and the possibility of more debris surfacing.”

The province budgeted $140 million for the cleanup, hiring nearly 500 people in local communities and first nations, with training provided for first aid, spill response, swift water rescue and equipment and chainsaw operation.

The province set up a crowd-sourcing and debris tracking website to guide the cleanup. It reports each finding with an interactive map, including a bus, trucks, a mobile home and a section of railway track removed from the Tulameen River.

RELATED: Permanent repairs on Coquihalla expected during summer

RELATED: Princeton flood could have been prevented with $30 million

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
19-storey rental tower rejected by Victoria over design issues, shadow impacts
Next story
Park the car and use active transportation instead May 30 to June 5

Just Posted

More Malahat construction is expected to start this summer. Crews are pictured temporarily repairing the Trans-Canada Highway in the fall of 2021 after heavy rains caused damage to the roadway. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

Corey Bradder, left, and Aaron Colyn show off Twin City Brewing’s national awards, while Robin Miles and Andy Richards hold up their hardware from the recent Canadian Brewing Awards. (Courtesy of Twin City Brewing)
From lagers to IPAs, Island beers take top honours at Canadian Brewing Awards

A rendering of a rejected proposal for a 19-storey, 266-unit rental building on View Street in Victoria. (Courtesy of Nelson Investments)
19-storey rental tower rejected by Victoria over design issues, shadow impacts

A photo from the City of Victoria Archives shows the destruction caused on May 26, 1896, after the Point Ellice Bridge collapsed with a streetcar on it. (City of Victoria Archives M07434)
Looking Back: 126 years since 55 killed in catastrophic Victoria bridge collapse