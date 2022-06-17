A fire damaged or destroyed six vehicles parked in a carport at a James Bay apartment complex on June 16. (Courtesy VicPD)

A fire damaged or destroyed six vehicles parked in a carport at a James Bay apartment complex on June 16. (Courtesy VicPD)

Vehicles damaged in James Bay arson

No one injured after two fires set on Menzies Street in Victoria

Six vehicles were left either damaged or destroyed by an intentionally set fire at a James Bay apartment complex on Thursday night.

Victoria Fire Department was extinguishing a blaze that engulfed several vehicles at the complex on Menzies Street, just before midnight on June 16.

Firefighters told police they were already in the area about 15 minutes before midnight as they were responding to a small fire outside another building on Menzies Street. The Victoria Police Department on Friday said a small fire was deliberately set and was extinguished by the building’s residents.

A resident of the second building flagged down firefighters before they left the scene of the initial fire and pointed them to the larger carport fire. Firefighters then contained and extinguished the second fire. Nobody was physically injured in either incident.

VicPD said both fires are arsons.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam, doorcam or any other video from the area between 11:30 p.m. (June 16) and 12:30 a.m. (June 17) to save the footage. Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Sooke RCMP seeks suspect after indecent act on transit bus

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VictoriaVictoria Fire Department

Previous story
Water main upgrade expected to delay Friday traffic on Interurban Road

Just Posted

Final line painting, including for bike lanes, has yet to be done on Shelbourne Street between Feltham Road, shown here, and McKenzie Avenue. The installation of concrete barriers to better protect cyclists from traffic, is slated for later this year. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Shelbourne bike-lane criticism prompts clarification from Saanich

Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sailings cancelled between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay for second weekend in a row

A fire damaged or destroyed six vehicles parked in a carport at a James Bay apartment complex on June 16. (Courtesy VicPD)
Vehicles damaged in James Bay arson

The average monthly rent in Victoria last month of $1,870 for a one-bedroom unit was 13.4-per-cent higher than the same time in 2021, and was ninth-highest on a list of 35 Canadian cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
One-bedroom rent rises in May to an average of $1,870 a month in Victoria

Pop-up banner image ×