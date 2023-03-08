Vehicles, property vandalized with ‘disturbing’ graffiti in Saanich

Police estimate combined damage to be in excess of $30,000

Saanich police are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate an incident which saw seven vehicles and nearby properties vandalized with spray paint.

Officers attended the 4500-block Chatterton Way and 800-block of Royal Oak Avenue Tuesday (March 7) to a report of multiple parked cars that had been graffitied with “disturbing” messages and images.

Police said graffiti was also located on a nearby building, an electrical box and inside a tunnel.

Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said the damage done to the vehicles and property is estimated to be in excess of $30,000.

“We are hopeful that someone can provide information to help identify the person(s) responsible,” Anastasiades said in a statement. “It is not suspected that any of the vehicles, owners or properties were targeted.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, believed to occur sometime between 3 and 11 p.m., is asked to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information that wants to report what they know anonymously by calling the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

