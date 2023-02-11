Victoria Police Department responded to a call that involved a potentially armed suspect Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

VicPD arrest man after locating stolen vehicle on Pembroke and Quadra Streets

Officers blocked off streets out of ‘an abundance of cation’ after reviewing suspect’s warrants

Victoria Police Department and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team responded to a call about a stolen vehicle, promoting a large police presence and traffic disruptions near Save-On-Foods Memorial Center.

VicPD said in a statement officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle located near Pembroke Street and Quadra Street Friday (Feb.10), when they learned of the suspect’s outstanding warrants and “history of firearms offences.”

According to the statement, officers blocked off a portion of streets from Caledonia to Empress Avenues, hindering some from leaving the hockey game at the memorial center.

Officers said due to the suspect’s history, they believed he may have been armed and dangerous, urging those leaving the hockey game and curling club nearby to avoid the area.

The incident was resolved quickly and just after 10:45 p.m., the man surrendered without injuring any officers or members of the public.

Those with information should call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7645 extension 1.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

