(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VicPD arrest man at Victoria’s Inner Harbour for allegedly assaulting vendors with metal pole

A vendor took non-life-threatening injuries as a result

Victoria Police arrested a man for assaulting Inner Harbour vendors with a metal pole on Saturday, July 31.

Several officers responded to the intersection of Government and Belleville streets at 4:30 p.m. and immediately located the pole-wielding man who had allegedly been assaulting vendors and members of the public on the lower causeway of the inner harbour.

READ ALSO: Clean Up the Shores returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

Police drew their guns and taser weapons as they confronted the 31-year-old man, who was physically apprehended after failing to comply with them. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to VicPD cells without further incident, according to a VicPD press release.

A male vendor was assaulted and his stall damaged by the suspect, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD. The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon, mischief and breach of a release order following his transport to police cells.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

assaultInner HarbourVictoria Police Department

Previous story
B.C. Farmers Market Guide helps Greater Victoria residents find nearby sites
Next story
Defence chief’s notes reveal debate over due process, optics on Fortin allegation

Just Posted

Customers fill their carts at The Root Cellar store on McKenzie Avenue. Daisy and Adam Orser opened the location 13 years ago and are working on transforming the former Oxford Foods in Cook Street Village into theiir second store. (Emma Rossum Photography)
Second Root Cellar store to open in Victoria as early as late fall

The patios in the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue serve as a pilot program as Victoria explores permanently allowing street and sidewalk dining spaces. (Courtesy Build Back Victoria)
Build Back Victoria programs add vibrancy to the city

Muralist Lydia Beauregard poses with her work. The Esquimalt Community Arts Hub hopes to unite the township’s community via the festival. (Courtesy of Laura-Beth Keane/Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)
Mural festival to take over Esquimalt buildings

(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)
VicPD arrest man at Victoria’s Inner Harbour for allegedly assaulting vendors with metal pole