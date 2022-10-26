VicPD investigating after man throws coffee on mother and baby

Anyone with information on the Wednesday morning incident is asked to contact police

The Victoria Police Department is seeking help form the public in an investigation into an incident Wednesday morning in which a man threw coffee on a mother and her baby. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police in Victoria are searching for a man suspected of throwing coffee on a mother and baby.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 900-block of Yates Street around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) after a mother walking with her baby in a stroller was accosted by a man while approaching a business. Police said in a news release the man threw coffee on the mother and baby without warning or provocation.

Thankfully, police said the coffee was not hot enough to cause injury. The man yelled an obscenity at the mother about the child, then left the area on foot.

Last seen walking near the intersection of Yates and Quadra streets, the man is described as Caucasian, in his thirties, around 5’6” tall and with a medium build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black and grey jacket with baggy black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident, or surveillance footage from the area, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

City of VictoriaVicPD