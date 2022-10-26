The Victoria Police Department is seeking help form the public in an investigation into an incident Wednesday morning in which a man threw coffee on a mother and her baby. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department is seeking help form the public in an investigation into an incident Wednesday morning in which a man threw coffee on a mother and her baby. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD investigating after man throws coffee on mother and baby

Anyone with information on the Wednesday morning incident is asked to contact police

Police in Victoria are searching for a man suspected of throwing coffee on a mother and baby.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 900-block of Yates Street around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26) after a mother walking with her baby in a stroller was accosted by a man while approaching a business. Police said in a news release the man threw coffee on the mother and baby without warning or provocation.

Thankfully, police said the coffee was not hot enough to cause injury. The man yelled an obscenity at the mother about the child, then left the area on foot.

Last seen walking near the intersection of Yates and Quadra streets, the man is described as Caucasian, in his thirties, around 5’6” tall and with a medium build. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black and grey jacket with baggy black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident, or surveillance footage from the area, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Mischief call leads to impaired driving sanctions, assault charge for Victoria driver

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 RCMP cruisers, B.C. ambulance burn in what is being called a targeted attack
Next story
Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage

Just Posted

The Victoria Police Department is seeking help form the public in an investigation into an incident Wednesday morning in which a man threw coffee on a mother and her baby. (Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD investigating after man throws coffee on mother and baby

The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)
Sailor remembered as father, leader after body found near Esquimalt base

Amateur Sooke photographer Kerrie Deines Reay has been capturing photos and videos of black bears hunting salmon. (Courtesy of Kerrie Deines Reay)
VIDEO: Sooke photographer captures bears hunting spawning salmon

A provincial court has ruled that a judicial recount is not required for a close council race, the District of Saanich announced on Oct. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
There won’t be a recount in tight Saanich council race

Pop-up banner image