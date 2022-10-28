VicPD is seeking information to help their investigation into a random rock attack which caused more than $5,000 in damage and injured a woman sitting in her living room. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

VicPD investigating after woman hit by rock while in living room

Two rocks were thrown through a window at a Chambers Street home Oct. 25

Police in Victoria are seeking information to help their investigation into a random attack on a woman in her own home with a pair of rocks.

VicPD said on Tuesday (Oct. 25) around 9 p.m., a woman was sitting in her living room in the 1900-block of Chambers Street when two rocks were thrown through her window.

One rock hit a laptop, while the other hit her in the face, resulting in what police described as “significant, but not life-threatening” injuries, which require “extensive medical treatment.”

The damage to the window and laptop is estimated to be more than $5,000. Police believe it to be a random attack.

A suspect – described as a man standing between 5’10” and 6’ tall with a medium build and wearing a grey or white hoodie – was seen fleeing the home to a waiting vehicle, described as a small silver Honda hatchback.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or surveillance footage from the area to contact police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

