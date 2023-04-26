VicPD officers respond to weapons report in Quadra Heights Park

The report was filed after park-goers saw two men load a bag with what looked like weapons and ammo

Victoria police officers are responding to a weapons report after a park-goer spotted two people digging up what looked like weapons and ammo.

The Victoria Police Department said officers responded to the report at Quadra Heights Park this morning (April 26) around 9 a.m., after a bystander said two people came running into the park, dug around and loaded a bag with an “AR-style weapon” and bullets into a red bag.

The bystander tweeted out a photo and said the two people headed toward Tolmie Avenue.

Holy CRAP! This just happened. Standing in the little park chatting with a neighbour.

When these 2 people come running in and started digging around in the wood chips under the merri-go-round. We thought they were looking for lost drugs. NOPE!They pull out an AR style rifle &… pic.twitter.com/JJlMvkwULi — ⒼⒻ Friends call me Ⓖ (@gfaller6) April 26, 2023

A spokesperson with Vic PD said the situation is unfolding and more information would be provided.

More to come…

