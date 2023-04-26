Officers are responding to a weapons report after a park-goer spotted two people digging up what looked like weapons and ammo this morning. (Courtesy of Twitter User @gfaller6)

VicPD officers respond to weapons report in Quadra Heights Park

The report was filed after park-goers saw two men load a bag with what looked like weapons and ammo

Victoria police officers are responding to a weapons report after a park-goer spotted two people digging up what looked like weapons and ammo.

The Victoria Police Department said officers responded to the report at Quadra Heights Park this morning (April 26) around 9 a.m., after a bystander said two people came running into the park, dug around and loaded a bag with an “AR-style weapon” and bullets into a red bag.

The bystander tweeted out a photo and said the two people headed toward Tolmie Avenue.

A spokesperson with Vic PD said the situation is unfolding and more information would be provided.

More to come…

READ MORE: ‘Like clockwork’: VicPD says fake guns almost as common as the real thing

 

