A Victoria police vehicle sita in the 2500-block of Quadra Street, in front of a building in which a man has barricaded himself in an apartment. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

UPDATE: VicPD on scene of barricaded man in 2500-block of Quadra Street

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators are on scene

Police deployed what sounded like a stun grenade type of device around 5 p.m. Tuesday as they attempt to resolve a situation involving a man barricaded inside an apartment building in the 2500-block of Quadra Street.

Afterward negotiators could be heard talking more wth someone inside the building and a drone was seen flying in the air nearby.

As of 4:30 p.m., a Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team crisis negotiator could be heard speaking loudly from the rear of the building, communicating with someone inside, and a number of officers were standing by, without weapons drawn.

Traffic along Quadra Street was not being affected, as some of the five police vehicles on scene were parked in the centre turning lane.

The Victoria Police Department tweeted just after 3 p.m. Tuesday that they had responded to a call for assistance.

Police tape surrounds the building, keeping passersby at a distance from the ongoing operation. Of the handful of people walking on the west side of the street near the building, most are showing little interest, with a couple stopping to ask officers for details.

This is a developing story, and updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

