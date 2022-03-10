VicPD searching for balcony bike thief

The suspect in Monday’s theft of items from a Yates Street balcony is described as a Caucasian man, age 30 to 40, with a slim build. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark hoodie, red baseball cap and beige pants at the time. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A man filmed on a surveillance camera at a Yates Street building early Monday morning (March 7) is being sought by police after a children’s bike and toys were stolen off a residential balcony.

Victoria police are asking for help identifying the suspect and returning the items to their owner.

Around 3:15 a.m. Monday, a man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old with a slim build and wearing a blue jacket, dark hoodie, red baseball cap and beige pants was filmed climbing into the patio of a first-floor apartment in the 800-block of Yates Street, VicPD said.

Among the items taken were a bike shared by two children ages five and seven, and several children’s toys. The bike is blue with white wheels.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1 or to report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

