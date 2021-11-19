Missing man Joel Schacter. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Missing man Joel Schacter. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

VicPD searching for missing man Joel Schacter

Missing resident was last seen on Oct. 29

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing man Joel Schacter.

According to VicPD, Schacter was last seen on Oct. 29 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 10.

Schacter is 40 years old and Caucasian. He is 6’0” and weighs about 175 pounds, with curly brown hair and green eyes. According to police, Schacter often has a short, brown and grey beard.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Glass recycling in Greater Victoria and beyond temporarily suspended due to B.C. floods

READ MORE: Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to four counts of sexual assault

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Previous story
Household and family clusters blamed for surge in North Island COVID-19 cases
Next story
Saanich farm hosts dream trip announcement for young artist

Just Posted

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. to limit gas in southwest region; restricts non-essential travel in southwest

Greyson Thickens holds a life-sized Pokemon card designed by Help Fill a Dream and Country Grocer at Eurosa Farms – where it was announced he and his family will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich farm hosts dream trip announcement for young artist

Wet’suwet’en solidarity demonstrators stand outside of RCMP headquarters in Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest hits the streets in Victoria

Missing man Joel Schacter. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
VicPD searching for missing man Joel Schacter