VicPD searching for suspect in Feb. 10 motorcycle theft

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect in a motorcycle theft that happened in early February.
A surveillance camera filming just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 captured a Caucasian man wearing a grey coat and a bicycle helmet removing a motorcycle from outside a residence in the 1700-block of Albert Avenue, between Shelbourne Street and Richmond Road. The motorcycle is a red 2019 Honda with a B.C. license plate J13 855.
Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.