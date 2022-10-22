VicPD seek security footage after string of vehicle damage in Vic West

The Victoria Police Department are asking Vic West residents to get in touch if they have security footage after a string of cars were damaged early Saturday (Oct. 22) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are asking Vic West residents for surveillance footage to get in touch as they investigate a string of damage to multiple vehicles in the area.

Just after midnight early Saturday (Oct. 22) morning, Victoria police said they were called to the 700 block of Craigflower Road for a report that a group of people were damaging cars.

Officers responded and found several vehicles damaged while parked along three different streets. The majority of the damaged vehicles had the passenger or driver side mirrors broken off, according to a news release. Damaged vehicles were found on Craigflower Road, Pine Street, and Arm Street.

The damage is estimated to be over $5,000, and police have contacted the owners of the damaged vehicles.

Police ask anyone with vehicle, home or business-based surveillance in the area of 900 block of Arm Street to Craigflower Road and along Craigflower Road to Russell Street, to save their footage and call the VicPD report desk at 250- 995-7654, extension 1. Officers are specifically looking for footage between 11:30 p.m. Friday night and 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Victoria police warn downtown spas, salons amid string of break-ins, robberies

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD