VicPD seeking public’s help to find high-risk offender

Jason Vincent has been know to target elderly and vulnerable victims in the past, police say

Jason Vincent is a 39-year-old Caucasian man standing five feet, six inches tall with a heavy build, weighing 241 pounds (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Jason Vincent, labelled as a high-risk offender.

In a release, the Victoria Police Department described Vincent as a 39-year-old Caucasian man with blue eyes. He is 5’6” with a heavy build and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He is also described as having short-cropped blondish red hair often styled into a faux-hawk. Vincent has tattoos on his arms and neck, with another under his right eye.

Vincent has previously been convicted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fraud, possession of stolen property, identify theft, and breaching court ordered conditions. VicPD also warned he’s targeted elderly and vulnerable victims in the past.

Those who see Jason Vincent are asked not to approach him and to call 911 instead. Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

