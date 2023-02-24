VicPD seeks help locating missing man with distinctive tattoos

Christian Gaudet is described as a Caucasian man, 6’ with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes

The Victoria Police Department is asking for help locating Christian Gaudet. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for public help locating missing man Christian Gaudet.

The 22-year-old man is also known as LJ or Tristan, VicPD said in a release.

Gaudet is described as a Caucasian man, 6’ with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gaudet has a tattoo of a lightning bolt under his right sideburn, three dots tattooed at the corner of his eye, a $100 bill tattooed on his left hand, and a moon and star tattoo on his left bicep.

READ ALSO: Senior saves son from near drowning during Family Day surf trip in Tofino

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD