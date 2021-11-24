(Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD seeks witnesses, video footage of reported crash between bike and car

Small, grey car said to have struck cyclist at Graham Street and Topaz Avenue on Tuesday morning

The Victoria Police Department is looking for witnesses to a reported hit and run involving a cyclist and a vehicle in the area of Topaz Avenue and Graham Street early Nov. 24.

At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report that a cyclist was struck by a small, grey car (possibly with a hatchback), which fled the scene before their arrival. The car, travelling west on Topaz Avenue, reportedly struck the cyclist as they pedaled south on Graham Street, VicPD said in a release. Paramedics transported the cyclist to hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

VicPD asks that anyone with information or video come forward, as the driver and vehicle have not yet been identified. To do so, contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or report what you know anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

