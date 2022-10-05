Victim taken to hospital after rejecting treatment for stab wounds in Victoria

Police seek witnesses and those with any information or video of the incident

Police are asking for witnesses, information and video footage after a person was stabbed in Victoria on Oct. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are seeking witnesses and video after an early-morning stabbing in Victoria sent a victim to the hospital on Wednesday.

Paramedics informed police that they were responding to a call about a person who had been stabbed multiple times in the 1200-block of Quadra Street on Oct. 5 just before 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, the victim had wrapped their wounds in improvised dressings, VicPD said. After paramedics arrived, they discovered the victim had multiple alleged stab wounds to the arms and chest, which required immediate emergency medical treatment.

The victim refused treatment for what VicPD said were potentially life-threatening injuries at the time. Police said officers apprehended the individual and paramedics then took the victim to the hospital. The person’s injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, police said.

VicPD is asking for witnesses in the Quadra Street area, between Pandora Avenue and Mason Street, along with anyone with CCTV footage of or any information about the incident to contact them at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

