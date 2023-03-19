Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club raising funds for Easter Seals

The Paddle for the Kids fundraiser is taking place April 1

The Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club will soon be paddling 80 kilometres to raise money for Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan.

The club’s fundraising goal is $20,000 to send kids with disabilities to the camp for a week.

The 42nd annual Paddle for the Kids is taking place April 1 and will feature 60 members of the club taking part in a 10-hour relay-style paddle.

Participants will start at the Tsartlip First Nation boat ramp at sunrise and finish at the club at 355 Gorge Road West.

“My big canoe adventure trip with majestic mountains, pristine water, and breathtaking coastline of southern Vancouver Island is a gob-smacking experience,” club member Pam Carroll said. “Raising funds so everyone can go to camp is a privilege.”

Members will continue fundraising until early May.

Those interested in donating can do so at onecause.com.

The event has raised $380,000 since launching in 1982.

