Victoria city council approved a feasibility study June 24 that will determine if the central library is redeveloped or relocated. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria central library to be redeveloped or relocated

City launching 15-month study to determine best option

Victoria city council approved a feasibility study Thursday that will determine if the Greater Victoria central library should be redeveloped in place or moved to a new location.

Talk of moving the branch began in late 2018 when council marked it as a priority for its 2019 to 2022 Strategic Plan. The current central branch location at 735 Broughton St. was established as a short-term solution in 1990 after it outgrew its previous spot at 794 Yates St.

Now, the Greater Victoria Public Library says the 45,000 square-foot space is no longer big enough to meet the region’s needs. Future population projections suggest it would need to expand by 17,000 to 23,000 square feet.

The city plans to spend 15 months and $200,000 determining the feasibility of renewing and expanding the library at its current site and the implications of moving it to a new one.

Once the feasibility study is complete and the redevelopment plan is approved, the city and library will consult with the public on library design, programming plans and possible new amenities.

Greater Victoria Public Library

