Victoria club security guards disarm man with CO2-powered gun-like device

Saanich man arrested and the item was seized after incident at Bastion Square club

Security at a downtown Victoria nightclub disarmed a man carrying a CO2-powered device capable of firing paint, rubber and pepper balls early Sunday morning.

Victoria police said a suspect was in a Bastion Square nightclub around 2 a.m. on March 26 when he dropped what appeared to be a handgun before picking it up and placing it in his waistband.

Security staff moved in and disarmed him within two minutes of spotting the weapon, which was later determined to be powered by CO2. All available officers responded after receiving a report about a man with a gun in the club, police said.

After being held by the security guards, the Saanich man was arrested and transported to VicPD cells. The CO2 handgun-like device was seized and the incident remains under investigation.

VicPD noted the public should call 911 if they see someone with something resembling a gun.

A CO2 handgun-like device was seized from a Saanich man after he was disarmed by nightclub security on March 26. (Courtesy of VicPD)

