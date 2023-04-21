Victoria councillor says new speed hump on his street is about stopping ‘rat racers’ – not him ‘pulling strings’

Matt Dell defends City of Victoria decision as being decades in the works

All Coun. Matt Dell wanted to do was celebrate some safety features being added to his neighbourhood – an area he says has been dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists for decades due to speeding drivers known as “rat racers.”

But when he tweeted Thursday night about a speed hump being installed on his street, Dell knew in the back of his mind that some people would question if he had been “pulling strings” in a way that others can’t.

“Finally, I’m getting a speed bump on my street,” Dell tweeted. “I’m increasingly concerned about excessive speed on small residential streets in Victoria. It’s not safe for children. It’s not good for the community. I’ll continue pushing for traffic calming in our neighbourhood.”

The neighbourhood is called Jubilee and speed humps will be added in the 1500 block of Bank and Fell Streets, bordering Sundance-Bank Elementary School. The City of Victoria also wrote to all Jubilee residents that on Leighton Road between Bank and Fort Street new speed humps will be installed, plus an existing speed hump will be updated to new specifications. Work is expected to start in the spring.

Dell ended up having to defend himself in follow-up tweets after some questioned the city’s decision.

“Your street is so narrow vehicles can’t even get to 25 km/h,” tweeted @GordonRjag. “But as a public official the correct response would be to request those funds are spent on other areas so as not to give the perception of favouritism. Being that you have basically turned your area into a private enclave.”

“Enough of you making this neighbourhood inaccessible by vehicle and using your political position to your agenda,” tweeted @Joelsonp101.

Hope you realize you are also slowing emergency vehicles, like fire trucks, ambulances, abd police from responding quickly in an emergency. They have no choice but to slow to a crawl at every hump when seconds can be the difference between life and death. Good job. — Stephen (@Stephen43853973) April 21, 2023

Dell told Black Press that Jubilee – which has a newly opened school in the area – is dangerous for people of all ages because of so-called “rat racers” who drive at excessive speeds on residential side streets to avoid busy major roads.

“The Jubilee neighbourhood has been asking for traffic calming for 20 years,” Dell said. “It’s a dangerous cut-through area.”

Dell added that he “didn’t pull any strings” to get this approved as the entire neighbourhood has been advocating for a long time with the city for changes.

Dell said the area has gotten worse with the proliferation of delivery drivers who have a financial incentive to drive faster.

“Our streets are more dangerous than ever before,” he said.

Several people responded positively on Twitter to the Jubilee speed humps – with some asking how they can advocate for their own areas.

Dell says the first thing people can do is approach their neighbourhood association. Then they should contact their council liaison for the neighbourhood. People can also apply for grants to make safety additions, including what are known as chicanes. Some chicanes can be as simple as flower planters strategically placed to remind drivers to slow down, Dell said, adding that speed humps aren’t even necessarily the best solution.

“Speed humps are a band aid for a systemic problem, which is our car-centric culture,” he said.

