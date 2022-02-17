Trutch Street is named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, whose policies displaced Indigenous people across the province. It will soon be renamed Su’it Street. (Google Street View)

Trutch Street is named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, whose policies displaced Indigenous people across the province. It will soon be renamed Su’it Street. (Google Street View)

Victoria councillors recommend street name change to reflect Lekwungen peoples

Committee vote unanimous in support of Su’it Street over Trutch Street, council vote happens March 3

Victoria councillors on Thursday (Feb. 17) unanimously supported the renaming of a Fairfield street memorializing a 19th century colonial politician to the Lekwungen translation for ‘truth.’

The recommendation to change Trutch Street to Su’it Street (Səʔit in Lekwungen) came from city staff, following consultations with residents of the street and the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations.

There have been calls to rename the street for more than a decade. The current council decided to take action last summer after a University of Victoria class started an online campaign calling for a change. The street is named for Joseph Trutch, B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, who enacted numerous racist policies affecting Indigenous people and was known for holding them in disdain.

READ ALSO: Online campaign to rename Victoria street gets support of hundreds

In June, Mayor Lisa Helps and Couns. Ben Isitt, Jeremy Loveday and Sarah Potts brought forward a motion suggesting the use of Truth Street instead. Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations further suggested the Lekwungen translation for truth, ‘su’it.’

On Thursday, council sitting as committee of the whole unanimously approved the latter change, as well as staff suggestions to further consult with the nations and work with residents and businesses on the street to officially change their addresses.

A bylaw amendment to rename the street will be voted on at council’s March 3 meeting. Lekwungen speaker Elder Elmer Seniemten George will be invited to attend and confirm the correct pronunciation of the new name.

READ ALSO: City staff recommend Victoria rename Trutch Street to Lekwungen translation for ‘truth’

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
Another B.C. First Nation plans to probe grounds of former residential school
Next story
New trades, technology school adds to B.C. NDP’s economic plan

Just Posted

Trutch Street is named after B.C.’s first lieutenant governor, whose policies displaced Indigenous people across the province. It will soon be renamed Su’it Street. (Google Street View)
Victoria councillors recommend street name change to reflect Lekwungen peoples

Seabata and Emma Makhakhe won $500,000 on the Jan. 7 Lotto Max Extra draw with a ticket bought at Thrifty Foods on Fairfield Road. (Courtesy of BCLC)
Victoria couple plans to buy mom a home, save for kids education with $500,000 win

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team is among the regional policing units under oversight from the new Regional Governance Council for Integrated Police Units. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mayors, province forge new integrated policing governance model for Greater Victoria

The mother of two sisters who were struck by a vehicle in Central Saanich in 2018, is suing the car dealership, owner and driver. The civil trial is underway at the Victoria courthouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mother of Central Saanich crash victims suing dealership, buyer and driver