Victoria police and fire crews helped a person in crisis off a Douglas Street hotel roof on June 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria crews help get person in crisis safely off hotel roof

Person was near the hotel’s ledge several times during hours-long incident

Police say a person in crisis stood near the roof ledge of a Douglas Street hotel several times before emergency crews were able to get them to safety on Tuesday evening.

Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) members, including crisis negotiators, were deployed to the hotel with other officers and the Victoria Fire Department around 6:45 p.m. on June 28. The person in crisis was on the roof when patrol officers first arrived.

After hours of negotiation, VicPD said the person surrendered and they were safely brought down on a firetruck’s ladder. The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to the hospital. Police said nobody was physically injured during the incident.

Earlier in the day, six GVERT officers were shot in a bank robbery in Saanich. Officers were still on scene at that incident when this call came in.

