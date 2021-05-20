B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics show new COVID-19 cases by local health area on Vancouver Island for the week of May 9-15. (BCCDC image)

Victoria drops below Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases in latest Vancouver Island count

B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases new case counts by local health area

New COVID-19 cases decreased or were non-existent in almost all areas of Vancouver Island again last week.

Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released Wednesday, May 19, showed new cases by local health area for May 9-15. Weekly case counts were the same or lower in all local health areas on Vancouver Island except two – Comox Valley and Oceanside, which each saw slight increases.

Greater Victoria saw the most noteworthy change in new cases last week, dropping to 18 new cases from 53 the week before.

Nanaimo, which had 22 new cases for a second-straight week, was the local health area with the most new cases, Greater Victoria was next, followed by the Comox Valley with 17 new cases. All other local health areas on Vancouver Island showed single-digit new case counts.

The BCCDC reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island on Tuesday, May 18, including 11 new cases on the central Island and two new cases apiece on the south Island and north Island.

Island Health says there are now 120 active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island, with 55 of those cases on the central Island, 35 on the south Island and 30 on the north Island.

Last week, Island Health surpassed the milestone of 50 per cent of adults having received at least one dose of vaccine, and as of the most available figures from the BCCDC, more than 412,800 first doses have now been administered, or approximately 57 per cent of adults on the Island.

READ ALSO: Canada expected to push past U.S. today in COVID-19 first dose percentage

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19


Most Read