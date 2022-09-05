Victoria establishes grant for people of African descent

The view over the top of Victoria city hall, as seen from the top of the Fisgard Street parkade. (Black Press Media file)

To mark International Day for People of African Descent (IDPAD), the City of Victoria has started a grant program for people of African descent.

Individuals, organizations or groups led by people descended from Africans can now apply for grants of up to $8,000 to help address barriers erected by systemic racism.

Victoria has made $25,000 available for the program.

“This grant has been set up to maximize accessibility by removing systemic barriers that were identified by members of the community during the town hall. We sincerely hope that our community will use this opportunity to start reconciling its dual identity as Black and Victorian. I particularly hope that the neighborhood space will be utilized by proponents as a catalyst for safe communal interactions between Black youths, but also with other youths around the city,” Dominque Makay, chair of the City of Victoria IDPAD advisory committee, said in a statement.

The new grant program was developed by the city’s IDPAD advisory committee with public input in part gathered during a town hall meeting.

An online information session will be held Sept. 7 at 5 p.m for those interested in applying. The application period runs through Sept. 21.

