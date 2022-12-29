Cigarette butt likely cause of smoke in downtown Victoria, say firefighters

Victoria fire crews on scene Dec. 29 near the intersection of Wharf and Johnson streets. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
It was a case of smoke, no fire midday Thursday in downtown Victoria.

Firefighters responded Dec. 29 to a building near the intersection of Johnson and Wharf streets and discovered debris smoking between the Salvation Army and Waddington Flats apartment building.

Firefighters at the scene said the smoke may have been a result of a cigarette dropped into leaves and debris.

Crews swiftly dealt with the situation, avoiding fire.

