Philip Louie won $50,000 in Keno. (Courtesy BCLC)

Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Philip Louie opted in on the bonus which multiplied his win by five

Victoria fisherman Philip Louie was on dry land for his latest catch – a $50,000 Keno win in a July 5 draw.

In celebration, he plans to buy a new outboard for his 18-foot vessel.

“I work on a fishing boat but I love spending my time on my own boat. I have 10 days off coming up and plan to … take it easy on my boat,” Louie said.

He bought the winning ticket at a kiosk in the Bay Centre and opted in on the bonus which multiplied his win by five when he matched seven of the 20 numbers.

